State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of The ODP worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODP. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The ODP by 37.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The ODP by 2,651.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The ODP by 86,320.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in The ODP in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in The ODP in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP opened at $44.78 on Monday. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The ODP news, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $244,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

