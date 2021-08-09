State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,100 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2,505.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 82,229 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Hilltop by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.28. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.