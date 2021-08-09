State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $213,000 in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mercury General by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury General by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury General by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY opened at $59.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

