State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Radware were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Radware by 5,510.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Radware by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.22, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

