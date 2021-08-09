State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,500 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 53,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 840,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $45.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.91. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

