State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 2,600 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.99 million, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.49. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

RMAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

