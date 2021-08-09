State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 8,600 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of eGain worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of eGain by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 435,539 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of eGain by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 324,497 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of eGain by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 232,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eGain by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 163,678 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 160,087 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eGain alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.50 on Monday. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $357.64 million, a PE ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.