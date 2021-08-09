Stem (STEM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stem (NYSE:STEM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Stem has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.
Shares of STEM opened at $27.00 on Monday. Stem has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98.
About Stem
Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.
