Stem (STEM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stem (NYSE:STEM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Stem has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.

Shares of STEM opened at $27.00 on Monday. Stem has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

