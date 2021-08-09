Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,990 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.49% of Steven Madden worth $17,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $39,854,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $19,809,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,754,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 4,512.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 445,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 435,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.19 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

