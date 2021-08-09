Stifel Nicolaus Raises Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$20.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.66.

PRMRF opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

