Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.8% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.76. 94,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,093. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $229.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

