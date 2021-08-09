Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,584 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,960 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,660,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,685 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,648,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,267. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.70. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

