Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 32,258 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,830,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,108,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $115.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,525. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.51.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

