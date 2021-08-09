Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,753 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

T stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.91. 313,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,757,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

