Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,400,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,968,000 after purchasing an additional 78,878 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,135,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,826,000 after purchasing an additional 232,480 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 718,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 702,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 146,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 24,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,009. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

