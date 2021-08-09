Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.16. 1,635,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

