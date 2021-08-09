Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 610 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

NASDAQ LI opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

