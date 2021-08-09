Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.41% of Global X E-commerce ETF worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X E-commerce ETF alerts:

Shares of EBIZ opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.35. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $37.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.