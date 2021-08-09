Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,501,000. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 261,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after buying an additional 95,591 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74.

