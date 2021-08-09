Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $790,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Generac were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Generac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Generac by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $4,202,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1,002.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.24.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $415.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.24 and a 12-month high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

