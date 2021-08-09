Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $22.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.87. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

