Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 453.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $2,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 972,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,440,864.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,164,465 shares of company stock worth $53,113,241 in the last three months.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QS. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

