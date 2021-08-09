Stryve Foods (SNAX) versus The Competition Financial Contrast

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Stryve Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Stryve Foods and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stryve Foods
|N/A
|-$580,000.00
|-54.07
|Stryve Foods Competitors
|$9.08 billion
|$1.11 billion
|1.32
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stryve Foods and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stryve Foods
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Stryve Foods Competitors
|351
|1213
|1234
|33
|2.34
As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 19.77%. Given Stryve Foods’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Stryve Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stryve Foods
|N/A
|-71.92%
|-4.51%
|Stryve Foods Competitors
|4.64%
|10.29%
|4.56%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ competitors have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Stryve Foods competitors beat Stryve Foods on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
About Stryve Foods
Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.
