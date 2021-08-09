Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 7,752 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $27,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $246,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 17,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $233.37. 276,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,105,938. The firm has a market cap of $136.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.44.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.15.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

