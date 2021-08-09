Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 702,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $40,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.7% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 21,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,009. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

