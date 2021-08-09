Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $18.57 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 150,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 105,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 85.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 25,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 150,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.46. 246,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,601,662. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

