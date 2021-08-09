Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,499 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $69,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 26,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $362.92. 234,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,545,305. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.89. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,294,470 shares of company stock worth $781,352,486 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

