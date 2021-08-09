Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Match Group by 122.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,790 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,462,000 after purchasing an additional 691,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.79. 83,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,225. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.74. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,830 shares of company stock worth $7,001,972 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

