Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.09

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.09 and last traded at C$19.94, with a volume of 67838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.45.

SMU.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.00.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.88. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.