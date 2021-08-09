Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,370,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 266,325 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for 4.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Suncor Energy worth $80,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 986,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 330,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,426,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.34. 305,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,663,499. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

