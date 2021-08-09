Sunlight Financial (SUNL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Sunlight Financial to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. Sunlight Financial has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $16.66.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

