Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RUN. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.78.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $428,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,098,231. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

