Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 377,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

