SuperCom (SPCB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect SuperCom to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

