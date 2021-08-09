Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.