Suretly Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Suretly has a market capitalization of $58,829.69 and $14.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Suretly coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00052455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.16 or 0.00812170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00104620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00039666 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

