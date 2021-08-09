Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Piper Sandler

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.12. Surgalign has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgalign will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.