SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SuRo Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of SSSS opened at $14.23 on Thursday. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $344.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 63.25%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,234.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

