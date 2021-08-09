SushiSwap Trading Up 15.2% This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $267.00 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $9.85 or 0.00021405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.53 or 0.00822387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00105409 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00039742 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 230,836,126 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

