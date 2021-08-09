Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

ASML stock opened at $783.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.40. The stock has a market cap of $328.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $805.64.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.