Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.78.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $229.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.00 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

