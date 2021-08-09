Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $444.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $444.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

