Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

