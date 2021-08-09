Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 1,570 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 68.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.72.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,675 shares of company stock worth $31,850,154. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $699.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $692.12 billion, a PE ratio of 364.12, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $649.64. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

