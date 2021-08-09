Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 2,572 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 99,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 164,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 19.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock opened at $55.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.