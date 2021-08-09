Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 82 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $487.96 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $472.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.96.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

