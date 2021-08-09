SYNC Network Price Reaches $0.0491 on Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and $59,423.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00369656 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003189 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012827 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.12 or 0.01145136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000193 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,632,614 coins and its circulating supply is 118,769,260 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

