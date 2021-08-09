Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18-5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.22 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.430 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.91.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $92.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,799,340 shares of company stock worth $552,325,312 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.