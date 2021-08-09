Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $964.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.77.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $290.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,991. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.36. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $190.50 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

