Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

SYRS stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $290.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,042,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,714,000 after purchasing an additional 660,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,139,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 497,395 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

